Study Highlights Ways to Boost Gram Sabha Participation

A new national study on public participation in Gram Sabhas has identified key challenges affecting citizen engagement in village governance and recommended practical measures to strengthen grassroots democracy across India. The report, titled "Low Participation in Gram Sabha across States and Union Territories," was released in New Delhi by NITI Aayog Member Dr. R. Balasubramaniam in the presence of Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bhardwaj, senior government officials, researchers, and representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions.

Prepared by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD&PR) for the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the two-volume study examines the reasons behind low participation in Gram Sabha meetings and offers evidence-based recommendations to improve citizen involvement. It also provides state and Union Territory-wise analysis and highlights successful practices adopted in ten states.

Report calls for greater citizen ownership of local development

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Balasubramaniam described Gram Sabhas as the foundation of India's grassroots democracy and said their effectiveness determines how well governance reaches people at the local level. He said strengthening Gram Sabhas requires more than increasing attendance, as deeper institutional and systemic reforms are needed to encourage meaningful public participation. According to him, citizens should be motivated not only to attend meetings but also to take ownership of local development initiatives.

He added that participation grows gradually through awareness, active engagement, and responsive governance, stressing that governments must create an enabling environment where people feel their voices influence local decision-making. He noted that studies of this nature help policymakers convert field experiences into practical reforms that support India's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Extensive field study offers roadmap for policy reforms

Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bhardwaj said rural India has witnessed significant progress over the past decade, with expanded access to essential services and stronger efforts to deepen democratic participation at the village level. He said the findings would help governments design targeted interventions to improve participation among women, youth, and marginalised communities while making Gram Sabhas more inclusive, participatory, and results-oriented.

The study findings were presented by Dr. Anjan Kumar Bhanja of NIRD&PR. The research covered nearly 7,800 respondents across around 400 Gram Panchayats in 26 States and Union Territories, including 213 districts, as well as areas governed under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA) and Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats. The report is expected to serve as a valuable resource for strengthening local governance by helping policymakers, state governments, and Panchayati Raj institutions encourage greater citizen participation in village decision-making.