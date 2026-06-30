Supreme Court Set to Revisit Assault Rifle Restrictions
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case on state restrictions for assault-style rifles, focusing on bans in Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut. This comes as the Court may broaden the interpretation of Second Amendment rights amidst ongoing debates about firearms and mass shootings.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case challenging state restrictions on assault-style rifles. This marks a significant moment as the justices will examine bans upheld by lower courts in Cook County, Illinois, and Connecticut. These restrictions target powerful semiautomatic firearms like the AR-15, often linked to mass shootings.
The hearing, expected in the Supreme Court's upcoming term starting in October, follows a conservative majority that has traditionally supported an expansive view of the Second Amendment. The challengers, led by gun rights groups such as the Second Amendment Foundation, contend that these firearms are in 'common use' and protected under existing precedents.
The case highlights a controversial national debate on gun violence. Cook County, known for its assault-style weapon ordinance dating back to 1993, considers these firearms as 'weapons of choice' for mass shooters. Conversely, critics argue the term 'assault weapon' is politically charged, exaggerating the threat posed by semiautomatic over fully automatic firearms.
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