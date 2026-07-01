Shocking Wimbledon Upset: Maya Joint Defeats Serena Williams

Serena Williams' return to professional tennis ended in disappointment as she was defeated by Australian Maya Joint in the first round of Wimbledon. Despite high hopes for Williams, Joint showcased incredible skill to claim victory, marking a momentous win in her early career against the tennis legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Serena Williams Much Anticipated Return To Competitive Action After A Fouryear Absence Fizzled Out On Tuesday As The American Was Beaten In The Wimbledon First Round By Littleknown Australian Maya Joint There Were High Hopes That The Yearold Would Become The Oldest Woman To Win A Singles Match At The All England Club Since Martina Navratilova Achieved The Feat Aged In | Updated: 01-07-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 03:12 IST
Shocking Wimbledon Upset: Maya Joint Defeats Serena Williams
Serena Williams

Serena Williams' eagerly awaited comeback to the tennis court ended in an unexpected twist, as she was ousted from Wimbledon in a surprising first-round defeat. Australian Maya Joint, a relative newcomer, dealt the blow to the 44-year-old American powerhouse, winning 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3.

Expectations were sky-high for Williams, who was attempting to make history as the oldest woman to win at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova. Yet, 20-year-old Joint, born after Williams had already secured seven Grand Slam titles, had other plans, executing a stunning victory.

Despite Williams' valiant attempts and roaring comebacks, she couldn’t overcome the determined Joint. This match marked the end of one of the sport's anticipated comebacks, with Joint poised to advance to her next match against the 29th seed, Alexandra Eala.

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