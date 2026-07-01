Federal Judge Blocks Controversial Loan Forgiveness Rule Tied to Public Service Jobs

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from implementing a rule limiting student loan forgiveness for public service workers based on employers' purposes. The rule was deemed to discriminate against organizations disfavored by Trump. The decision protects borrowers from losing eligibility under the controversial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge On Tuesday Blocked Us President Donald Trumps Administration From Implementing A New Rule Stripping Public Service Workers Of Eligibility For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness If It Deems Their Employers To Have A Substantial Illegal Purpose Us District Judge Myong Joun In Boston Sided With Democraticled States | Updated: 01-07-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 05:05 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Controversial Loan Forgiveness Rule Tied to Public Service Jobs

A U.S. federal judge has halted a new rule proposed by the Trump administration that would strip public service workers of their eligibility for federal student loan forgiveness if their employers are judged to have a "substantial illegal purpose." The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston, supports states, cities, and nonprofits that claimed the rule targeted groups advocating for causes such as immigration rights and transgender healthcare.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) allows borrowers to have their federal student loans forgiven after ten years of working in public service. Judge Joun, appointed by President Joe Biden, argued that the Trump administration's move to narrow eligibility was unconstitutional and amounted to viewpoint discrimination. The ruling prevents the Education Department from redefining what constitutes a "public service" job, asserting that this interpretation exceeded the department's legal authority.

The decision follows a legal challenge spearheaded by New York Attorney General Letitia James, which involved 22 states and the District of Columbia. James criticized the administration for attempting to transform the loan forgiveness program into a tool for political retribution by mandating a political loyalty test. The Trump administration's proposed rule, published in October, categorized activities like aiding illegal immigration and supporting gender-affirming care as having a "substantial illegal purpose."

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