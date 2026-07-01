Justice Department Targets Birth Tourism

The Us Justice Department On Tuesday Directed Federal Prosecutors To Prioritize Investigations Of Socalled Birth Tourism Schemes After The Supreme Court Rejected President Donald Trumps Attempt To Restrict Birthright Citizenship In The United States A Senior Justice Department Official

The U.S. Justice Department has issued a directive for federal prosecutors to prioritize cases of birth tourism, responding swiftly to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down former President Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship.

Colin McDonald, a senior official, highlighted in a memo the importance of addressing individuals exploiting the U.S. immigration system for citizenship through deceptive means, emphasizing potential charges such as visa fraud and identity theft.

The directive signifies the Trump administration's continued focus on immigration issues, specifically targeting the practice of birth tourism, with collaboration between the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security under its new Birth Tourism Initiative.