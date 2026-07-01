Germany's Balancing Act: Navigating Military Independence with U.S. Alliances

Germany continues to purchase U.S. weapons while seeking military supply independence, as confirmed by Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Despite efforts to reduce reliance, the collaboration with the U.S. defense industry remains strong and ongoing. The minister emphasized future partnerships in Berlin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Will Continue To Purchase Us Weapons Even As It Seeks To Become Less Dependent On Us Military Supplies | Updated: 01-07-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 16:20 IST
Germany's Balancing Act: Navigating Military Independence with U.S. Alliances
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Germany is set to sustain its procurement of U.S. weaponry amid ambitions to become more self-sufficient in its military supplies. This was affirmed by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a press briefing in Berlin.

“Despite our goal for greater autonomy, eliminating American weapons from our purchases is not in our agenda now or for the foreseeable future,” Pistorius emphasized.

He highlighted the continued strong cooperation with the U.S. defense industry, signaling no immediate change in their strategic military alliances.

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