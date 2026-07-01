Germany's Balancing Act: Navigating Military Independence with U.S. Alliances

Germany Will Continue To Purchase Us Weapons Even As It Seeks To Become Less Dependent On Us Military Supplies

Germany is set to sustain its procurement of U.S. weaponry amid ambitions to become more self-sufficient in its military supplies. This was affirmed by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during a press briefing in Berlin.

“Despite our goal for greater autonomy, eliminating American weapons from our purchases is not in our agenda now or for the foreseeable future,” Pistorius emphasized.

He highlighted the continued strong cooperation with the U.S. defense industry, signaling no immediate change in their strategic military alliances.