Air Marshal Tejinder Singh Takes Charge as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh has assumed charge as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), bringing nearly four decades of experience in fighter operations, strategic planning and joint military leadership to one of India's top defence appointments.

Veteran fighter pilot assumes key tri-service role

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh took over the appointment on July 1. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, he was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on June 13, 1987.

A Category 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor, he has logged more than 4,500 flying hours during his distinguished career. His command assignments include leading a Fighter Squadron, a Radar Station, a premier Fighter Base and serving as the Air Officer Commanding, Jammu and Kashmir. Before assuming his new role, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command.

Broad operational and strategic leadership experience

Throughout his career, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh has held several important staff appointments covering operations, personnel management, aerospace safety and defence planning. His responsibilities have included roles at Air Headquarters, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff and various operational commands.

He has served as Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, Air Commodore (Personnel Officers-1), Air Commodore (Aerospace Safety), Assistant Chief of Air Staff for Offensive Operations and Strategy, Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command.

Pays tribute at National War Memorial

After taking charge, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh paid tribute to India's fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He was also presented with a ceremonial tri-service Guard of Honour.

His distinguished service has been recognised with the Vayu Sena Medal in 2007, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026. As Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, he will play a key role in strengthening coordination among the Army, Navy and Air Force while supporting the country's integrated defence planning and operational preparedness.