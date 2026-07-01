Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Appointed Vice Chief of the Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) of the Indian Air Force, bringing nearly four decades of operational, command and strategic experience to one of the service's highest leadership positions. Air Marshal Dixit took over the appointment on July 1, succeeding Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, who retired after completing 40 years of distinguished service in the Indian Air Force.

Commissioned into the fighter stream on December 6, 1986, Air Marshal Dixit is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh and the National Defence College. An Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor, he has accumulated more than 3,500 flying hours on a wide range of aircraft, including the Mirage-2000, MiG variants, Jaguar, Tejas, Hawk, IL-78, An-32, Avro, HPT-32 and Kiran. Throughout his career, he has participated in several important operations and exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, Cope India and Operation Sindoor.

Wide command and strategic leadership experience

Air Marshal Dixit has held several key operational and staff appointments across the Indian Air Force. He commanded No. 9 Squadron during its transition to the Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft and later led a frontline fighter air base in the Western Sector as well as a premier fighter training base in the Southern Sector.

His staff assignments include serving as Directing Staff at the Air Force Test Pilots School, Principal Director Air Staff Requirement, Air Defence Commander of Southern Air Command, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff for Projects and Plans, Senior Air Staff Officer at South Western Air Command and Deputy Chief of the Air Staff.

Before becoming Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he served as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Air Command and later as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), where he played a significant role in promoting jointness among the three armed services. During his tenure, several joint doctrines and operational initiatives were introduced to strengthen integrated defence capabilities.

Decorated officer honoured for distinguished service

Air Marshal Dixit's service has been recognised with several of the Indian Air Force's highest honours. He received the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.As the new Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he will help guide the Indian Air Force's operational preparedness, capability development and modernisation while supporting greater integration across India's defence forces.