Rising Crisis: The Continued Wave of School Abductions in Nigeria
Gunmen kidnapped at least 36 children and a staff member from a school in northeast Nigeria. This marks the third mass school abduction since May 2026. Recent years have seen numerous kidnappings, drawing international attention and prompting campaigns to address the crisis, yet the situation persists.
In a disturbing sequence of events, at least 36 children and a staff member have been kidnapped by gunmen from a northeast Nigerian school. The incident marks the third such mass school abduction since May of this year, underscoring a growing crisis in Africa's most populous nation.
These kidnappings add to a grim history of similar incidents in recent years. In June 2026, gunmen abducted students during exams in Borno state, and in May, 39 schoolchildren and seven teachers were kidnapped in Oyo state. The situation continues to escalate amidst efforts to rescue the victims.
International efforts, such as the 'Bring Back Our Girls' campaign, have spotlighted the severity of these kidnappings, with many victims still missing. Despite these efforts, the cycle of abductions persists, demanding urgent attention from Nigerian authorities and international bodies.