Abduction Crisis: Students and Staff Held Captive in Nigeria

In northeast Nigeria's Lassa, 36 students and a staff member are still in captivity following an abduction by gunmen. The attack occurred at Government Day Secondary School during exams. Eight individuals, including the vice principal, have been rescued, while 25 female and 11 male students remain held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Students And One Staff Member Abducted By Gunmen From A Secondary School In Lassa In Northeast Nigeria Remain In Captivity | Updated: 30-06-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 23:47 IST
Abduction Crisis: Students and Staff Held Captive in Nigeria
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Tragedy struck on Monday as gunmen abducted at least 36 students and a staff member from Government Day Secondary School in Lassa, northeast Nigeria. The victims were targeted while sitting for exams in a region plagued by jihadist violence, according to a state official.

As the crisis unfolds, the Borno Commissioner for Education, Lawan Abba Wakilbe, reported from Lassa that 25 female students, 11 male students, and one staff member are still held captive, waiting for rescue.

Amidst growing tensions, the relief came when eight individuals, including the school's vice principal, were freed, signaling hope amidst the ongoing rescue efforts.

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