Strait Talks: U.S. and Iran Seek to Navigate Ceasefire and Shipping Flow

In an attempt to ensure free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. and Iran held indirect talks in Doha. These talks are part of a 14-point interim accord aimed at halting conflict, though tensions remain over Iran's nuclear program and strait control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us And Iran Held Indirect Technical Talks In Doha On Wednesday As They Seek To Agree On The Flow Of Shipping Through The Strait Of Hormuz And Secure A Lasting Ceasefire | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:55 IST
Strait Talks: U.S. and Iran Seek to Navigate Ceasefire and Shipping Flow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the United States and Iran engaged in indirect technical discussions in Doha, focusing on securing the flow of shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and establishing a lasting ceasefire. A source with direct knowledge of the talks confirmed that they are based on a 14-point interim accord signed last month, aiming to halt the conflict initiated by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

The negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, have been structured into sessions led by chief negotiators and specialists. Despite renewed tensions over the interim pact, the talks have resumed partial traffic through the strait, a vital route for global oil trade.

U.S. priorities are to ensure an unobstructed flow of traffic through the strait, while Iran aims to secure international recognition of its control over the waterway. Both countries remain at odds over complex issues like Iran's nuclear program, complicating the path to a long-term peace deal.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026