Strait Talks: U.S. and Iran Seek to Navigate Ceasefire and Shipping Flow

The Us And Iran Held Indirect Technical Talks In Doha On Wednesday As They Seek To Agree On The Flow Of Shipping Through The Strait Of Hormuz And Secure A Lasting Ceasefire

On Wednesday, the United States and Iran engaged in indirect technical discussions in Doha, focusing on securing the flow of shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and establishing a lasting ceasefire. A source with direct knowledge of the talks confirmed that they are based on a 14-point interim accord signed last month, aiming to halt the conflict initiated by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

The negotiations, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, have been structured into sessions led by chief negotiators and specialists. Despite renewed tensions over the interim pact, the talks have resumed partial traffic through the strait, a vital route for global oil trade.

U.S. priorities are to ensure an unobstructed flow of traffic through the strait, while Iran aims to secure international recognition of its control over the waterway. Both countries remain at odds over complex issues like Iran's nuclear program, complicating the path to a long-term peace deal.