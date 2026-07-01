Breaking Through: Trump and Iran's Budding Diplomatic Ties

President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday The United States Was Getting Along Very Well With Iran And That Recent Meetings In Qatar Went Well The Denuclearization Of Iran Is Moving Along Well

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that relations between the United States and Iran are on a positive track, following productive meetings in Qatar.

The discussions in Doha centered on Iran's denuclearization and ensuring the safe passage of shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. These meetings have been a key component of ongoing efforts to secure a durable ceasefire.

While Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff were instrumental in paving the way for these talks, they did not participate in the face-to-face negotiations. "We are getting along very well," Trump reiterated, expressing optimism about the diplomatic progress.