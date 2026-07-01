Breaking Through: Trump and Iran's Budding Diplomatic Ties

President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. is improving relations with Iran following recent meetings in Qatar. Talks focused on denuclearization and securing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Although Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff set the groundwork, they were not present for the discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday The United States Was Getting Along Very Well With Iran And That Recent Meetings In Qatar Went Well The Denuclearization Of Iran Is Moving Along Well | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:26 IST
Breaking Through: Trump and Iran's Budding Diplomatic Ties
Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that relations between the United States and Iran are on a positive track, following productive meetings in Qatar.

The discussions in Doha centered on Iran's denuclearization and ensuring the safe passage of shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. These meetings have been a key component of ongoing efforts to secure a durable ceasefire.

While Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff were instrumental in paving the way for these talks, they did not participate in the face-to-face negotiations. "We are getting along very well," Trump reiterated, expressing optimism about the diplomatic progress.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026