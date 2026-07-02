German Federal Prosecutors Have Charged A Former Ukrainian Army Officer With Being The Coperpetrator Of A War Crime Over The Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Blasts

German federal prosecutors have accused former Ukrainian army officer Serhii K. of participating in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage. He allegedly acted on behalf of Ukrainian state entities.

The charges involve planning and executing an explosion that disrupted gas pipelines between Russia and Europe. Ukrainian authorities claim insufficient information to comment in detail.

Prosecutors argue the attack aimed to halt Moscow's gas revenue, linking it to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Serhii K., arrested in Italy and now in Germany, denies involvement, pending further legal proceedings.