Nord Stream Sabotage: Ukrainian Officer Charged in Germany
German prosecutors have charged former Ukrainian officer Serhii K. with war crimes related to the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts. He is accused of executing an attack to stop Russian gas revenues. The alleged act disrupted vital energy infrastructure, damaging pipelines Nord Stream 1 and 2.
German federal prosecutors have accused former Ukrainian army officer Serhii K. of participating in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline sabotage. He allegedly acted on behalf of Ukrainian state entities.
The charges involve planning and executing an explosion that disrupted gas pipelines between Russia and Europe. Ukrainian authorities claim insufficient information to comment in detail.
Prosecutors argue the attack aimed to halt Moscow's gas revenue, linking it to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Serhii K., arrested in Italy and now in Germany, denies involvement, pending further legal proceedings.