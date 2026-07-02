Assam Wild Rice Site Gets Biodiversity Heritage Status

India has taken an important step towards protecting its rich agricultural biodiversity with a wild rice conservation site in Assam being recognised as a Biodiversity Heritage Site. The achievement comes under a project funded by the National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) to conserve the country's valuable wild rice genetic resources.

The project, titled "In-situ Conservation and Management of Wild Rice (Oryza rufipogon) in Sonitpur District of Assam," has been implemented since 2022 by the ICAR–National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBPGR) in collaboration with the Assam State Biodiversity Board.

Scientists from ICAR-NBPGR recently briefed NRAA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar on the project's progress in exploring, conserving and characterising wild rice germplasm. During the meeting, they announced that the Borjuli site in Sonitpur district has officially been notified as a Biodiversity Heritage Site by the National Biodiversity Authority.

Wild rice holds key to climate-resilient farming

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar praised the research team's work, highlighting the importance of wild rice species as a valuable genetic resource for the future of Indian agriculture. He said wild rice contains genes that can help scientists develop rice varieties capable of withstanding climate change while delivering higher yields and improved nutritional value. Conserving these naturally occurring species is becoming increasingly important as farmers face challenges such as changing weather patterns, pests and environmental stress. The recognition of the Borjuli site is expected to strengthen efforts to preserve India's native rice diversity while supporting research into more resilient crop varieties.

Call for wider conservation of crop wild relatives

Dr. Kumar also urged that similar conservation programmes be expanded to protect other wild relatives of important crops across the country. He said preserving these genetic resources will play a crucial role in making Indian agriculture more sustainable, improving resilience against future climate risks and strengthening long-term food security. The meeting was facilitated by Dr. Pankaj Kumar Shah, Director (Agriculture & Horticulture) at NRAA, and Dr. Anil Kumar Mishra, Technical Expert in Watershed Management at the authority.