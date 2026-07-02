Rising Tensions: Deadly Clashes in Nigeria's Niger State
Deadly clashes in Nigeria's northwestern Niger state have resulted in at least 18 deaths, according to police. The violence erupted after a Fulani community member was killed, leading to retaliatory attacks. Local accounts report higher casualties, highlighting communal tensions over resources like land and grazing routes.
In recent days, Nigeria's northwestern Niger state has witnessed deadly clashes between rival communities, resulting in at least 18 fatalities, as confirmed by police sources.
The violence was sparked after an armed attack left a member of the Fulani community dead in the Tegina district, leading to a cycle of retaliatory violence, according to state police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun.
Local lawmakers and residents report a higher death toll and hundreds displaced, underscoring the region's ongoing disputes over resources like land and grazing routes.