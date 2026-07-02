Nigeria Joins Global Energy Network: A New Era in International Energy Collaboration

Nigeria has officially joined the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an associate member, marking a significant step in its international energy cooperation. The move was unanimously approved by the IEA's governing board on Thursday, integrating Africa's largest oil producer into a network that represents more than 80% of global energy demand.

This strategic alliance aligns Nigeria, home to over 240 million people and one of Africa's largest economies, with the goals of the IEA. The country, a prominent member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is a major producer of both oil and gas.

Despite its resource wealth, Nigeria faces significant domestic energy challenges, particularly in expanding access to electricity and clean cooking solutions for millions of its residents. This partnership aims to address these issues and bolster Nigeria's role in the global energy sector.