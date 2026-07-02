Nigeria Joins Forces with International Energy Agency

Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, has become an associate member of the International Energy Agency (IEA). This move is expected to enhance collaboration in energy development, promote sustainable practices, and strengthen global partnerships addressing energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nigeria | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:58 IST
Nigeria Joins Forces with International Energy Agency
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Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, has officially become an associate member of the International Energy Agency (IEA), according to a statement released by the agency on Thursday.

This development marks a significant step for Nigeria as it seeks to enhance its role in the global energy sector, focusing on sustainable development and energy security.

The partnership with the IEA is anticipated to foster improved collaboration and knowledge exchange, particularly in navigating the challenges posed by the global energy transition.

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