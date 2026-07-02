Hunger Crisis Deepens in Northern Nigeria Amidst Violence and Fund Cuts

Over 17 million people in northern Nigeria are at risk of severe hunger due to escalating violence and funding shortfalls, the UN food agency reports. The situation is worsening in Borno state, with over 3 million acutely food insecure. WFP seeks $89 million to support affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | More Than Million People Across Nine Conflicthit States In Northern Nigeria Face Severe Hunger | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:26 IST
Hunger Crisis Deepens in Northern Nigeria Amidst Violence and Fund Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Over 17 million people across nine states in northern Nigeria are facing severe hunger as ongoing violence and funding cuts push food insecurity to critical levels, the United Nations food agency revealed on Thursday.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), the number of individuals experiencing crisis or catastrophic hunger has surged by nearly two million from previous estimates. This situation underscores the growing humanitarian crisis driven by Islamist insurgents and armed gangs displacing communities and obstructing access to aid.

In Borno state, a hotspot for Islamist insurgency, over 3 million people are acutely food insecure, with more than 750,000 enduring severe hunger. The WFP has warned that without access to food, the risks of displacement and exploitation soar. The agency is seeking $89 million to sustain its aid efforts over the next six months.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026