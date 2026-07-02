The Pilot Killed When A Plane Crashed Into Beijings Tallest Building Last Friday Was A Yearold Man Surnamed Liu

A plane crash at Beijing's CITIC Tower last Friday resulted in the death of a 66-year-old pilot, identified as Mr. Liu. According to the Chaoyang district government, Liu deviated from his approved flight path, losing contact with the airport before the tragic incident.

Authorities revealed Liu, plagued by insomnia and anxiety, had documented thoughts of ending his life in his diary. The crash was attributed to personal reasons, further fueling curiosity about security lapses in China's tightly controlled airspace, especially around prominent political landmarks.

The incident, occurring just before the Communist Party's 105th anniversary celebrations, prompted swift censorship online, deleting posts questioning how the plane breached a no-fly zone and restricted airspace, revealing potential gaps in China's airspace security mechanisms.