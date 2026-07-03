France's Landmark Surrogacy Ruling: A Shift in Legal Recognition

France's top court has ruled that children born through surrogacy abroad must be recognized as children of their intended parents, despite surrogacy being banned in France. This decision follows a case of a same-sex couple seeking recognition of their Canadian-born children and sets a precedent in French law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances Top Court Ruled On Friday That Children Born Through Surrogacy Abroad Should Be Recognised In France As The Children Of Their Intended Parents | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:19 IST
France's Landmark Surrogacy Ruling: A Shift in Legal Recognition
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In a landmark decision, France's highest court has ruled that children born through surrogacy abroad must be recognized as the offspring of their intended parents, despite the practice being prohibited in the country.

This ruling emerged from a case involving a married male couple who had three children through surrogacy in Canada. They sought legal acknowledgment in France following a Canadian court decision recognizing them as the children's legal parents.

The court's decision underscores the importance of the child's best interests, setting a significant precedent in French law regarding cross-border family rights. The debate surrounding surrogacy and its legality remains a contentious issue both in France and other European countries.

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