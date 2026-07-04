Erdogan Urges Regional Support for Middle East Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity of regional support for effective Middle East peace initiatives, criticizing Israel's opposition to the U.S.-Iran peace deal. Erdogan, speaking with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, also expressed Turkey's interest in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Saturday That Middle East Peace Efforts Could Not Succeed Without Regional Backing And That Israel Must Not Be Allowed To Dynamite The Usiran Peace Deal Speaking Alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif In Istanbul | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:33 IST
Erdogan Urges Regional Support for Middle East Peace
Erdogan

In a plea for greater regional cooperation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday underscored that Middle East peace efforts would need the backing of regional nations to be effective. He voiced concern over Israel's attempts to disrupt the U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

Addressing a press conference alongside Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul, Erdogan criticized Israel's regional actions and emphasized that any peace process lacking regional contributions would be unsustainable. He stated that Israel's efforts to jeopardize the peace deal mediated by Pakistan must not succeed.

Emphasizing Turkey's strategic partnerships, Erdogan revealed plans for deeper collaboration with Pakistan in sectors like energy, transport, and defense. Talks at a business forum signaled Turkish firms' interest in contributing to Pakistan's transforming electricity sector.

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