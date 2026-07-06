UK Sanctions Linked to Russian Chemical Weapons Program

The UK has imposed sanctions on seven individuals and two research institutes connected to Russia’s chemical weapons program. This move targets those accused of developing toxins used against Russian activist Alexei Navalny, reinforcing claims of Russia's repeated use of chemical weapons in violation of international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain On Monday Sanctioned Seven Individuals And Two Research Institutes Linked To Russias Chemical Weapons Programme | Updated: 06-07-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 16:44 IST
UK Sanctions Linked to Russian Chemical Weapons Program
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The British government has announced sanctions against seven individuals and two research institutes alleged to be linked to Russia’s chemical weapons program. The move targets those believed to be involved in the development of toxic substances used in the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.

Navalny was taken ill on a flight in Siberia in 2020, with Western labs later concluding he was poisoned using a Novichok nerve agent—claims the Kremlin has denied, dismissing accusations that the state played a role.

Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized that Russia’s repeated use of chemical weapons illustrates a blatant violation of international law and poses a significant threat to global security. Such actions, she asserts, continue to wreak havoc on civilians in regions including Ukraine and beyond.

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