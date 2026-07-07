AI Drives Stock Surge: Tech Giants Lead the Charge

The financial markets experienced a surge as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed sharply higher, largely fueled by tech stocks, particularly in the AI sector. Companies like Broadcom saw impressive gains following a renewed chip supply deal with Apple, reinforcing investor confidence in tech earnings this season.

Despite the market's upward trajectory, Microsoft announced a workforce reduction of 2.1%, highlighting potential cost concerns affecting even the tech giants. The S&P 500 tech index rose, bolstered by semiconductor interest, while labor market data moderated expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes—a factor closely watched by investors.

As major corporations gear up to release their quarterly earnings, analysts predict robust growth in the tech industry. Yet, the market remains cautious, mindful of potential shifts in Federal Reserve policies and their impact on the broader economic landscape. High expectations remain as firms like Delta Air Lines and PepsiCo prepare to unveil their financial results.