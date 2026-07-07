Trump Lifts Sanctions on Turkey, Eyes F-35 Jet Sales

President Donald Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Turkey, imposed in 2020 for its purchase of Russian defense missiles. Expressing optimism about F-35 jet sales to Ankara, this marks a significant shift in U.S.-Turkey relations amid ongoing concerns over Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 19:35 IST
Trump Lifts Sanctions on Turkey, Eyes F-35 Jet Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump announced the removal of U.S. sanctions on Turkey. The sanctions were initially imposed following Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, a point of tension between the two nations.

Trump expressed an intention to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, a NATO ally, even though legal challenges remain due to Congress's prohibition linked to the Russian missile system. Potential solutions include transferring the S-400 to a third country, an idea that has gained recent traction.

During his first visit to Turkey as President, Trump and President Erdogan displayed warmth, leaving human rights issues unaddressed while emphasizing bilateral cooperation and potential arms deals.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026