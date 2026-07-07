Trump Lifts Sanctions on Turkey, Eyes F-35 Jet Sales

In a significant diplomatic shift, President Donald Trump announced the removal of U.S. sanctions on Turkey. The sanctions were initially imposed following Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, a point of tension between the two nations.

Trump expressed an intention to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, a NATO ally, even though legal challenges remain due to Congress's prohibition linked to the Russian missile system. Potential solutions include transferring the S-400 to a third country, an idea that has gained recent traction.

During his first visit to Turkey as President, Trump and President Erdogan displayed warmth, leaving human rights issues unaddressed while emphasizing bilateral cooperation and potential arms deals.