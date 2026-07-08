Trump's Controversial Move: Lifting Sanctions on Turkey

President Donald Trump Announced On Tuesday He Would Lift Us Sanctions Imposed On Turkey Over Its Purchase Of Russian Defense Missiles

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has decided to lift U.S. sanctions on Turkey following its procurement of Russian defense missiles. Additionally, Trump indicated an interest in resuming F-35 fighter jet sales to Turkey, a decision that is anticipated to meet stiff opposition from Congress.

During his visit to Turkey, Trump received a warm welcome from President Tayyip Erdogan, signaling a drastic shift in U.S.-Turkey relations. The leaders exchanged compliments, with Trump notably disregarding Turkey's human rights concerns, a significant topic absent in bilateral dialogues under his administration.

This shift marks a departure from the colder relations under former President Joe Biden. Although the easing of tensions over the S-400 issue is on the table, legislative hurdles still block jet sales. Trump's statements underscore an evolving dynamic, with the possibility of overcoming these obstacles uncertain amidst Congressional scrutiny.