Trump's Controversial Move: Lifting Sanctions on Turkey

President Donald Trump announced the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Turkey, signaling intentions to sell F-35 jets. During his visit, Trump praised Erdogan, marking improved ties despite Turkey’s Russian defense acquisition, which led to U.S. sanctions. The move may face resistance in Congress due to existing laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Announced On Tuesday He Would Lift Us Sanctions Imposed On Turkey Over Its Purchase Of Russian Defense Missiles | Updated: 08-07-2026 03:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 03:01 IST
Trump's Controversial Move: Lifting Sanctions on Turkey
Donald Trump

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has decided to lift U.S. sanctions on Turkey following its procurement of Russian defense missiles. Additionally, Trump indicated an interest in resuming F-35 fighter jet sales to Turkey, a decision that is anticipated to meet stiff opposition from Congress.

During his visit to Turkey, Trump received a warm welcome from President Tayyip Erdogan, signaling a drastic shift in U.S.-Turkey relations. The leaders exchanged compliments, with Trump notably disregarding Turkey's human rights concerns, a significant topic absent in bilateral dialogues under his administration.

This shift marks a departure from the colder relations under former President Joe Biden. Although the easing of tensions over the S-400 issue is on the table, legislative hurdles still block jet sales. Trump's statements underscore an evolving dynamic, with the possibility of overcoming these obstacles uncertain amidst Congressional scrutiny.

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