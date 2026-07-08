ECI trains media officers to tackle misinformation during elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has organised its third one-day conference for Media and Communication Officers, bringing together officials from across the country to strengthen election-related communication and improve the response to misinformation, particularly on digital and social media platforms.

Around 200 Media and Communication Officers from 10 States and Union Territories participated in the conference. The gathering included Media Nodal Officers (MNOs), Social Media Nodal Officers (SMNOs), District Media Nodal Officers, District Public Relations Officers and senior officials from State Departments of Public Relations.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi addressed the participants, highlighting the growing importance of transparent communication in maintaining public confidence in the electoral process.

Election Commission calls for proactive response to false narratives

Addressing the conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said every action taken by the Election Commission is guided by the Constitution of India, electoral laws and written instructions issued from time to time, ensuring transparency in the conduct of elections.

He cautioned officials about the increasing spread of false narratives on social media and stressed the need for proactive engagement to prevent misinformation from influencing public perception. Referring to the record voter participation witnessed in recent Assembly elections, he said the high turnout reflected the confidence that Indian voters continue to place in the country's electoral system.

Election Commissioner Dr. Vivek Joshi drew attention to the challenges created by artificial intelligence, deepfakes, synthetic media and other misleading digital content. He urged Media and Communication Officers to respond effectively by relying on the Commission's rules, guidelines and established procedures while communicating with the public.

Practical training covers entire election communication process

The conference featured detailed sessions covering communication strategies throughout the election cycle, from the preparation of electoral rolls to polling and counting. Participants were also briefed on ECINET, constitutional provisions and legal aspects related to media coverage during elections.

Hands-on sessions focused on drafting effective press releases, expanding outreach through traditional and social media, countering misinformation and engaging young voters through Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs). Officials also discussed ways to improve public awareness about the Commission's initiatives and electoral processes.

As part of the programme, participants attended live demonstrations explaining the preparation of electoral rolls, polling procedures and the counting process. They were also given a guided tour of the Election Commission's exhibition and media corner to gain practical insights into election management.

The conference concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session, giving participants an opportunity to engage directly with the Election Commission's leadership and discuss communication challenges, best practices and strategies for ensuring accurate and timely information reaches voters across the country.