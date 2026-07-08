Health Ombud finds no workplace link to six KZN healthcare deaths

The Health Ombud has concluded that the deaths of six healthcare professionals at public hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal were not caused by workplace bullying, victimisation or adverse working conditions, although the investigation uncovered significant systemic problems affecting healthcare workers across the provincial health system.

The findings were presented by Health Ombud Professor Taole Mokoena during a media briefing following an investigation into the deaths of healthcare workers linked to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, Addington Hospital, Port Shepstone Hospital, Ngwelezane Hospital, Benedictine Hospital and Vryheid Hospital.

While the Ombud found no direct connection between the deaths and workplace conditions, the report highlighted persistent staffing shortages, resource constraints and pressure on healthcare workers that require urgent attention.

Individual investigations found no evidence of workplace-related deaths

The report found that Dr. Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, did not die while on duty as previously reported and had been living with uncontrolled diabetes. Dr. Tumelo Kgaladi of Addington Hospital died at his residence and had a history of mental health challenges that had not been disclosed to authorities. At Port Shepstone Hospital, radiographer Mvelo Cele died while on duty, with an autopsy confirming cardiac arrest as the cause of death. Investigators found no evidence linking his death to workplace conditions.

Dr. Siyabonga Zulu of Ngwelezane Hospital died in a motor vehicle accident while off duty, while Dr. S.I. Ngidi of Benedictine Hospital died after ingesting rat poison while off duty. The investigation noted that Dr. Ngidi had been implicated in a fraudulent birth registration matter. The Ombud also found that Dr. Francis Idika of Vryheid Hospital died from natural causes due to a ruptured aortic aneurysm. The report found no evidence supporting allegations that he had taken his own life because of workplace bullying or victimisation.

Report calls for stronger staff support and better working conditions

Although the investigation ruled out a direct link between the deaths and workplace conditions, it identified several longstanding challenges affecting healthcare professionals across the six hospitals. These include staff shortages caused by frozen vacant posts, increasing workloads, shortages of medical equipment and supplies, ageing infrastructure, inadequate security and under-resourced employee wellness services.

The Ombud also found that many healthcare workers, particularly medical interns, are reluctant to take sick leave because of concerns that it could extend their training or place additional pressure on colleagues. Budget constraints within the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health were identified as a major factor contributing to staffing shortages, reduced morale and pressure on service delivery. The report recommends strengthening employee wellness programmes, improving staff support systems, addressing security concerns, enhancing oversight and accountability, and ensuring hospitals comply with prescribed healthcare standards.

The findings and recommendations will be referred to the Office of Health Standards Compliance (OHSC) for monitoring and implementation. The Health Ombud said it will continue working closely with the OHSC to ensure the recommendations lead to meaningful improvements in healthcare worker wellbeing, patient safety and the quality of public healthcare services.

Health Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi extended his condolences to the families, colleagues and communities affected by the deaths, saying the healthcare professionals had dedicated their lives to caring for others. He stressed that while no investigation can ease the loss experienced by their loved ones, their service and commitment will continue to be honoured.