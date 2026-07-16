Controversial Electoral Overhaul: Meloni's Strategic Move for 2027
Italy's parliament has passed a controversial electoral reform law proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, aiming to secure a majority in the 2027 election. The new law introduces a fully proportional system with seat bonuses, abolishing the first-past-the-post constituencies and stirring political dynamics.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved a contentious overhaul of the electoral law, proposed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition. The move is seen as a strategic effort to retain power in the 2027 elections.
The reform, introduced by the right-wing coalition of Meloni's Brothers of Italy, the League, and Forza Italia, shifts to a fully proportional system while guaranteeing a majority to any bloc surpassing 42% of the vote. This change would grant a 70-seat bonus in the lower house and 35-seat bonus in the Senate, but cap overall representation to prevent overwhelming majorities.
The proposal highlighted internal coalition tensions, particularly after MPs rejected a provision allowing preference votes for candidates. Following Senate approval, the reform would abolish first-past-the-post seats which favor the opposition, impacting southern Italy's political landscape. Meanwhile, the rise of Futuro Nazionale threatens to disrupt the ruling coalition's support.
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