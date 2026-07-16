Iraq's Oil Loadings Briefly Suspended After Drone Incident at Basra Terminal

Iraq paused oil loadings briefly following a drone strike on a tanker at the Basra terminal, resuming operations without damage or fire reported. The incident wasn't a direct attack on terminals, said SOMO's head. Iraq's state oil marketer is investigating the matter amidst regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 17:21 IST
Iraq's Oil Loadings Briefly Suspended After Drone Incident at Basra Terminal
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  • Iraq

Iraq temporarily halted oil loadings on Thursday after a drone incident involving an oil tanker at its Basra terminal, as confirmed by multiple Iraqi oil and security sources. While the drone strike did not result in damage or fire, investigations are underway to identify its origin.

The head of Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO clarified that the incident was not a direct assault on the Basra Oil Terminal or its vessels. "It is not targeting Basra Oil Terminal. Its target is another place," stated Ali Nazar, with oil loadings continuing at average rates contingent upon vessel availability.

A Ministry spokesperson reported that operations were ongoing at Iraq's southern ports, noting that the affected oil tanker was towed out as a preventive measure. Reporting hints of regional tension, as incidents like this coincide with ongoing military escalations impacting Iraq's oil exports.

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