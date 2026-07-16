Iraq's Oil Loadings Briefly Suspended After Drone Incident at Basra Terminal

Iraq temporarily halted oil loadings on Thursday after a drone incident involving an oil tanker at its Basra terminal, as confirmed by multiple Iraqi oil and security sources. While the drone strike did not result in damage or fire, investigations are underway to identify its origin.

The head of Iraq's state oil marketer SOMO clarified that the incident was not a direct assault on the Basra Oil Terminal or its vessels. "It is not targeting Basra Oil Terminal. Its target is another place," stated Ali Nazar, with oil loadings continuing at average rates contingent upon vessel availability.

A Ministry spokesperson reported that operations were ongoing at Iraq's southern ports, noting that the affected oil tanker was towed out as a preventive measure. Reporting hints of regional tension, as incidents like this coincide with ongoing military escalations impacting Iraq's oil exports.