Unraveling Trump's Claims of Noncitizen Voter Fraud

President Trump's claims of rampant noncitizen voter fraud are challenged by a new Reuters analysis. Court records reveal minimal prosecutions for such offenses, shedding light on the complexities of election mistakes often due to miscommunication. The administration's stringent actions aim to secure voter integrity but risk disenfranchisement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 15:31 IST
Unraveling Trump's Claims of Noncitizen Voter Fraud
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has continually asserted that noncitizens are voting in U.S. elections as part of a conspiracy to drain Republican power, although evidence backing such claims remains sparse.

A Reuters analysis of federal court data counters Trump's assertions. Since 1996, only 129 people have been charged under the federal 'voting by aliens' law, and most cases involve misunderstandings rather than fraud.

Amidst heightened efforts to prosecute voting-by-aliens during Trump's administration, experts warn these efforts could suppress voter turnout and disenfranchise legitimate voters, a move critics describe as a voter-suppression tactic.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela Draws $346 Million from IMF for Earthquake Recovery

Venezuela
4
Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

Sniffing for Safety: The Role of Kali and Canine Teams at the World Cup

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026