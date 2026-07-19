Unraveling Trump's Claims of Noncitizen Voter Fraud

President Donald Trump has continually asserted that noncitizens are voting in U.S. elections as part of a conspiracy to drain Republican power, although evidence backing such claims remains sparse.

A Reuters analysis of federal court data counters Trump's assertions. Since 1996, only 129 people have been charged under the federal 'voting by aliens' law, and most cases involve misunderstandings rather than fraud.

Amidst heightened efforts to prosecute voting-by-aliens during Trump's administration, experts warn these efforts could suppress voter turnout and disenfranchise legitimate voters, a move critics describe as a voter-suppression tactic.