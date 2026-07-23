New Zealand Appoints NZSPA Board to Transform School Property

The New Zealand Government has announced the first Board of the New Zealand School Property Agency (NZSPA), taking another major step in its plan to improve the way school buildings are planned, funded and delivered. Education Minister Erica Stanford said the new agency will help create a more efficient system that delivers better learning environments while making stronger use of taxpayer funding.

NZSPA was established through the Education and Training (System Reform) Amendment Act following recommendations from the Ministerial Inquiry into School Property. Once operational, the Crown entity will take responsibility for planning, constructing, maintaining and managing school property across the country, replacing the Establishment Board that has guided the transition.

Stanford said the Government inherited a school property system that faced serious challenges, including slow project delivery and costly building designs. She said reforms introduced over the past two and a half years have already reduced classroom construction costs through repeatable designs, making it possible to fully fund nearly 1,400 new classrooms.

Experienced leadership to drive delivery

Former Cabinet Minister Hon Murray McCully has been appointed Chair of the Board, with governance and finance specialist Sarah Petersen serving as Deputy Chair. The remaining members are Mark Binns, Rick Herd, Sue McCormack and Peter Alexander, each bringing expertise in infrastructure, construction, governance, law and property investment.

Stanford said the Board has been chosen to provide the commercial discipline, governance and delivery focus needed to improve school property investment. She added that schools have asked for faster delivery, better communication and greater value for money, and the new leadership team has the experience to help achieve those goals.

Broad expertise to strengthen projects

McCully's experience leading the Ministerial Inquiry into School Property gives him a clear understanding of the challenges facing the sector. Petersen contributes extensive knowledge in audit, financial oversight and governance across education and public organisations.

Infrastructure specialist Mark Binns will support major investment planning and project delivery, while construction industry veteran Rick Herd brings more than five decades of engineering and building experience. Sue McCormack adds expertise in corporate governance, infrastructure and organisational change, and Peter Alexander strengthens the agency with his background in property investment and long-term asset management.

Focus shifts from planning to action

The Government says the appointment marks the transition from designing the new system to putting it into operation. Stanford thanked the Establishment Board for guiding the reform process and said the NZSPA Board will now focus on delivering safe, modern and well-managed school facilities that benefit students, teachers and communities across New Zealand.