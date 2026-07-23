New Zealand Plans Around 1,800 Graduate Nurse Jobs for Another Year

Health New Zealand is preparing to offer around 1,800 graduate nursing positions over the next 12 months as part of the Government's effort to strengthen the country's healthcare workforce and provide more opportunities for newly qualified nurses to begin their careers close to home. Health Minister Simeon Brown said supporting locally trained nurses into frontline roles remains a key priority, with the latest recruitment round expected to cover hospitals, primary care and community health services across New Zealand.

Graduate nurses to enter a wide range of frontline roles

The planned recruitment will include graduate registered nurses and graduate enrolled nurses, giving new graduates access to positions in emergency departments, medical and surgical wards, mental health services, addiction care and other essential healthcare settings.

Brown said recruitment will take place throughout the year and across the country, allowing graduates to find opportunities in different regions and specialties while helping meet the growing demand for skilled nursing staff.

The Government believes this approach will strengthen the healthcare system by ensuring newly qualified nurses can move directly into roles where they are needed most.

Last year's recruitment exceeded the hospital target

Health New Zealand set a target of offering around 1,800 graduate registered nurse positions during the previous recruitment cycle. After interviews were completed, 1,716 offers were made through the programme.

The wider health sector employed an even greater number of graduate registered nurses over the same period, with 1,845 graduates securing positions across hospitals, primary care, community health providers, non-government organisations and aged residential care facilities.

Those figures reflect opportunities beyond Health New Zealand's direct recruitment programme and highlight the growing demand for qualified nursing professionals across different parts of the healthcare system.

Opportunities extend beyond public hospitals

Alongside hospital-based positions, newly qualified nurses will also be supported into roles with private primary healthcare providers and community organisations, creating more pathways for graduates to enter the profession.

This broader recruitment strategy is designed to strengthen healthcare services across multiple settings while giving graduates a wider choice of career opportunities early in their professional journey.

Brown congratulated students completing their nursing qualifications and said their skills will play an important role in caring for communities across New Zealand.

Building a stronger nursing workforce

The Government says maintaining a steady intake of locally trained nurses is essential for meeting future healthcare needs and ensuring patients continue to receive quality care in hospitals and community settings.

By planning another intake of around 1,800 graduate roles, Health New Zealand hopes to provide a stable entry point for new nurses while supporting the long-term growth of the country's healthcare workforce.