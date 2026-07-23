Red Sea Oil Transit in Turmoil Amid Houthi Blockade

Two Chinese supertankers exit the Red Sea amidst a naval blockade by Houthis, threatening global energy supplies. The blockade coincides with Middle East unrest affecting Hormuz Strait. Despite the conflict, details on the vessels and their journey towards China are revealed, highlighting shipping disruptions and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:00 IST
Red Sea Oil Transit in Turmoil Amid Houthi Blockade
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

Two Chinese supertankers, ferrying a total of 4 million barrels of Saudi oil, navigated through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, as per shipping data on Thursday. This transit occurs amidst a Houthi-declared blockade aimed at Saudi Arabia, increasing concerns over global energy distribution disruptions.

The Iran-aligned Houthis executed drone and missile attacks on two Saudi tankers, escalating Red Sea tensions. The blockade threatens supply chains further strained by conflicts impacting the key Strait of Hormuz. The VLCC Xin Long Yang resumed its journey southward past Yemen, destined for Qinzhou, while the VLCC Cosnew Lake set course for Huizhou.

Despite the naval blockade, both vessels, flagged by China and operated by Sinopec's arm, Unipec, continue their journey. The maritime strait incidents highlight regional conflicts' impact on global energy shipping, with data reflecting reduced movements through strategic channels like Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.

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