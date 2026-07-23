India's Youth-Led Protests: A Persistent Call for Accountability
In India, the youth-led 'cockroach' movement is demanding the resignation of the education minister over exam paper leaks. This marks a significant challenge for Prime Minister Modi, who has faced numerous protests during his tenure, all highlighting issues like corruption and social injustices, drawing parallels with past movements.
- Country:
- India
In India, a youth-driven movement dubbed the 'cockroach' movement has emerged as a formidable challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Thousands have taken to the streets since June, calling for the education minister's resignation over exam paper leaks. Activists argue these leaks expose deep-seated corruption within the system.
This is not the first instance of mass protests in India under Modi's government. In April 2011, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare initiated hunger strikes, garnering overwhelming public support to push for state reforms. His activism laid the groundwork for the Aam Aadmi Party, now a parliamentary opponent to Modi.
Public protests have also erupted over a range of social issues, from the 2012 gang-rape case in Delhi to the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act protests. These movements underscore the persistent undercurrent of public dissatisfaction challenging Indian governance and advocating for systemic change.
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