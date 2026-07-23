BRESE 2026 to Unite Global Clean Energy Leaders in New Delhi

The Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 will bring governments, investors, technology companies and clean energy innovators to Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from November 2 to 5, creating a major international platform for partnerships across India's rapidly expanding renewable energy sector. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi announced the event dates during a curtain-raiser programme, where he also unveiled the summit's official logo, called "URJHA Chakra," and launched its digital portal and mobile application.

BRESE 2026 will combine three major gatherings for the first time: the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo, the ninth session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly and the fourth International Conference on Green Hydrogen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to inaugurate the summit, according to Joshi, who described his participation as a reflection of India's growing focus on renewable energy within the Viksit Bharat vision and its wider contribution to sustainable development.

The event will cover the complete renewable energy value chain, bringing together project developers, equipment manufacturers, battery-storage companies, green hydrogen businesses, financial institutions, international organisations and investors. India has invited 34 countries to the BRESE Summit, while the International Solar Alliance has extended invitations to 128 countries for its Assembly.

India approaches 300 GW non-fossil milestone

Joshi said India is preparing to cross 300 gigawatts of installed non-fossil fuel electricity capacity, a landmark that reflects the country's growing ability to deliver clean energy projects at scale. The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is also expected to reach more than five million beneficiary households in the coming weeks, extending rooftop solar access to families across the country.

The minister expects BRESE 2026 to create fresh investment opportunities, encourage technology partnerships and connect Indian companies with international markets. Researchers, entrepreneurs and development partners have also been invited to participate, giving emerging technologies and early-stage ideas a place alongside large commercial projects.

States power India's renewable expansion

Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik highlighted the role of States in shaping India's energy transition through projects suited to their natural resources and regional needs. Rajasthan is expanding the use of its large solar potential, while Gujarat is developing a vast hybrid renewable energy park at Khavda. Other States are investing in hydropower, floating solar, biomass and decentralised energy systems, creating a diverse national clean energy network supported by cooperation and competition between regions.

Storage and green hydrogen shape the next phase

Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said India's progress has been built around policy stability, market creation, ecosystem development and transmission infrastructure. The coming phase will place greater attention on hybrid renewable projects, battery energy storage, floating solar, agrivoltaics and the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

BRESE 2026 is expected to help governments, companies and investors turn these priorities into workable projects by sharing technology, mobilising capital and building partnerships that can accelerate the clean energy transition in India and abroad.