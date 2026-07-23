Escalating Tensions: Military Strikes Amidst Oil Route Disruptions

The conflict in the Middle East has intensified as U.S. President Donald Trump vows 'major military punishment' against Iran following Houthi strikes on Saudi oil tankers.

The attacks in the Red Sea have caused significant disruptions to oil shipping routes, leading to a surge in global oil prices, surpassing $100 per barrel.

In a show of force, the U.S. conducted airstrikes on Iran, which retaliated by targeting U.S. military sites in the region, further heightening geopolitical tensions.