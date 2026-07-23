Silent Struggle: Exam Leaks Stir Protests Disrupting Delhi's Pulse

In India's capital, protests over exam leaks have disrupted daily life. Authorities shut metro stations, blocked mobile internet, affecting commuters and businesses reliant on digital payments. Despite government attempts to manage the situation, public frustration continues to mount as affected individuals voice their grievances and demands for change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:50 IST
Silent Struggle: Exam Leaks Stir Protests Disrupting Delhi's Pulse
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  • India

Protests in India's capital, sparked by exam leaks, have shuttered metro stations and cut off mobile internet access, disrupting both commuter routines and business operations. Small businesses, heavily dependent on digital transactions, face significant financial setbacks.

Traders in Delhi's Connaught Place urged establishments to close early due to safety concerns, while people like Rakesh Yadav and Umesh Kumar witnessed drastic drops in income due to the cash crunch and absent digital payments.

Despite attempts to control the situation, frustration is on the rise. The Cockroach Janta Party continues its protest calls, highlighting the urgency in rectifying the education system for India's future.

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