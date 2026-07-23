Ukraine's Defence Shake-up: The Fedorov Stand-off

Ousted Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov has refused all government positions except his previous role, escalating the political tension amid the ongoing war with Russia. His abrupt dismissal ignited protests, urging President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to reinstate the popular figure.

Despite President Zelenskiy's offer of several government roles, including vice prime minister for defence innovation, Fedorov remains firm on his precondition to return as defence minister. The refusal has applied pressure on Zelenskiy, with public demonstrations demanding Fedorov's reinstatement by the week's end.

Protests continue to sweep Kyiv and other cities, expressing dissatisfaction with Zelenskiy's decision-making and communication. Protest leader Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a military veteran, supports Fedorov's stance, underlining the necessity for reforms within the Ministry of Defence.