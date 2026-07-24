Press Freedom in Focus: Trump's White House Correspondents' Dinner Address

President Donald Trump is set to address the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday, an event postponed due to April's security incident outside its original venue. Trump will face journalists from major news organizations, reflecting ongoing tensions over his administration's dealings with the media.

The event, celebrating press freedom, was canceled on April 25 after a suspect, Cole Allen, attempted to breach security and fired shots outside. Allen, charged with attempted assassination, pleaded not guilty. With heightened security, the gala will now take place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, amid criticism of Trump's press policies.

This year's dinner, a longstanding tradition, will honor Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales, credited with stopping the April attack. The occasion also highlights Trump's controversial press relations and aims to reaffirm the importance of freedom of speech and the press as enshrined in the First Amendment.