Trump Addresses Postponed White House Correspondents' Dinner Amid Tensions

President Donald Trump is set to speak at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday, highlighting a celebration of press freedom at the Waldorf Astoria. The event, initially postponed due to a shooting outside the original venue, places Trump among journalists he's previously clashed with over critical coverage.

The prestigious black-tie affair, which was canceled on April 25 after an attempted attack on Trump's life, involves journalists, politicians, and administration officials. The suspect, Cole Allen, who was arrested for the attempt, pled not guilty in May. The dinner will feature enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of attendees.

The administration faces criticism from press freedom advocates for its media lawsuits and restricted access for some reporters. Despite these tensions, Friday's dinner aims to recognize Secret Service officer Victor Gonzales and the bravery of the Washington Hilton staff. Trump's participation marks his first time attending as president after boycotting in previous years.