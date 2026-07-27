New Rules Give Small Crop Growers More Pest Control Options

New Zealand is introducing a simpler pathway that will allow growers of smaller-scale crops to access a wider range of agricultural chemicals while maintaining food safety standards. Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard said the change will help growers better manage pests and weeds by allowing the use of internationally recognised residue limits, reducing unnecessary barriers for crops that have traditionally had fewer treatment options.

International standards to support local growers

Agricultural chemicals used on food crops are regulated through maximum residue levels (MRLs), which set the highest amount of chemical residue permitted on food after proper use.

Many major crops, including apples and kiwifruit, already have New Zealand-specific MRLs and registered products with clear usage instructions. Smaller crops such as strawberries, leafy greens and other specialty produce often do not have these dedicated limits, leaving growers to work under much lower default MRLs that can restrict how and when crop protection products are used.

The Government will now allow growers to apply for the adoption of internationally recognised Codex MRLs, which are developed through scientific risk assessments by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

More practical pest management

The new pathway is expected to give growers greater flexibility in managing pests without compromising food safety. For example, strawberry growers could seek approval to use the insecticide sulfoxaflor under a Codex MRL of 0.5 mg/kg, providing another option for controlling aphids during the harvest season.

Under the current New Zealand default MRL of 0.1 mg/kg, growers face longer withholding periods before fruit can be picked, making the product less practical when pest pressure occurs close to harvest.

Officials say using internationally established limits will allow more effective pest control while continuing to protect consumers.

Strong safety checks remain in place

Each application to adopt a Codex MRL will be assessed individually by New Zealand Food Safety. Proposals that meet the required scientific and regulatory criteria will then be released for public consultation before any new residue limit is approved.

The Government says this process ensures food safety remains the highest priority while providing growers with access to tools already supported by international scientific evidence.

Helping smaller growers compete

The changes are expected to benefit producers of specialty and minor crops by expanding their crop protection options and improving productivity. Industry groups have welcomed the move, saying it will make it easier for growers to manage crops effectively while supporting export opportunities in international markets.

The Government believes adopting practical, science-based rules will help smaller growers remain competitive while maintaining New Zealand's strong reputation for safe, high-quality food.