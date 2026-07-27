Gisborne's Rugby Park Reopens After Major $12.5 Million Redevelopment

Gisborne has welcomed the return of Rugby Park with the completion of the new John Heikell Grandstand, bringing one of East Coast Tairāwhiti's most treasured sporting venues back into action after years of redevelopment. The upgraded facility restores a historic home for provincial rugby while creating a modern venue that can host sporting, cultural and community events for decades to come.

Historic rugby ground begins a new chapter

Associate Regional Development Minister Mark Patterson joined the Gisborne community to celebrate the reopening of the redeveloped Rugby Park, describing it as an important milestone for both the region and New Zealand rugby.

Since opening in 1955, Rugby Park has earned a special place in the country's sporting history. It has welcomed famous touring teams including the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions, while legendary players such as Ian Kirkpatrick, Richard "Tiny" White and Bob Scott have all taken the field there. As the home of the Poverty Bay Rugby Union, the venue has remained a focal point for local rugby and community gatherings across generations.

Modern facilities replace ageing grandstand

The original grandstand was closed in 2019 after engineering assessments found serious seismic weaknesses and deteriorating building materials that made the structure unsafe for public use.

The redevelopment has delivered a new 900-seat covered grandstand along with upgraded player and media facilities, a modern electronic scoreboard and significant improvements to the park's surrounding infrastructure. The new design provides a safer and more comfortable experience for players, supporters and visitors while meeting the needs of modern sporting events.

Investment supports community and local economy

The redevelopment was made possible through a partnership between central government, Trust Tairāwhiti and the Lottery Grants Board. The Government contributed $11.3 million toward the $12.5 million project, helping bring the long-awaited upgrade to completion.

Construction also provided an economic boost for the region, with 26 local businesses involved in delivering the project. The investment kept work within the community while creating a facility expected to support local jobs, tourism and regional events well into the future.

More than a rugby venue

The upgraded Rugby Park is expected to play a much broader role than hosting rugby matches alone. The revitalised venue will provide a space for other sporting competitions, cultural celebrations and major community events, strengthening Gisborne's ability to attract visitors and showcase the East Coast region.

The reopening marks the return of an iconic landmark that blends the area's rich rugby heritage with modern facilities designed to serve future generations.