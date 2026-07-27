New Members Appointed to New Zealand Medical Council

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the appointments bring a mix of clinical experience, governance expertise and leadership to the Council, ensuring it remains well equipped to oversee the medical profession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-07-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 16:05 IST
New Members Appointed to New Zealand Medical Council
Brown said the new members will contribute their expertise to the Council's work in ensuring doctors meet the professional and ethical standards required to practise safely in New Zealand. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has announced four new appointments and two reappointments to the Medical Council of New Zealand, reinforcing the body responsible for maintaining high standards of medical practice and protecting patient safety across the country. Health Minister Simeon Brown said the appointments bring a mix of clinical experience, governance expertise and leadership to the Council, ensuring it remains well equipped to oversee the medical profession.

Four new members join the Council

The newly appointed members are Dr Derek Sherwood, Dr Manoja Kalupahana, Dr Roderick Mulgan, and Andie Cook. They join the Council at a time when maintaining public confidence in healthcare remains a key priority. Brown said the new members will contribute their expertise to the Council's work in ensuring doctors meet the professional and ethical standards required to practise safely in New Zealand.

Experienced members reappointed

The Government has also reappointed Dr Kenneth Clark and Dr Hinamaha Lutui as health practitioner members of the Council.

Brown acknowledged Dr Clark's continued leadership after his election as Chair in June, noting that he will continue leading the Council alongside Deputy Chair Ming-chun Wu. Their experience is expected to provide continuity as the Council carries out its regulatory responsibilities.

Farewell to outgoing members

The Minister thanked outgoing Council members Dr Rachelle Love, David Ivory, Simon Watt, and Dr Charles Hornabrook for their service and contributions during their time on the Council.

He said their work had helped strengthen the organisation's role in supporting safe, high-quality medical practice and maintaining public trust in New Zealand's healthcare system.

Protecting patients through strong regulation

The Medical Council of New Zealand is responsible for ensuring doctors are competent, fit to practise and meet the professional standards expected by patients and the wider community. Its work includes overseeing medical registration, setting standards for professional conduct and taking action when concerns arise about a practitioner's competence or behaviour.

Brown thanked all the appointees for accepting the responsibility of serving on the Council and supporting its mission to protect the health and safety of New Zealanders.

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