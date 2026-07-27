Knife Attack Shakes Paris: Heroic Police Officer Intervenes

French police detained a man after he attacked three women with knives in Paris. The assailant, who was apprehended by an off-duty officer, severely injured two victims. The attack's motive remains unclear. Authorities are considering a terrorism angle as the suspect's identity and declarations were incoherent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:08 IST
Knife Attack Shakes Paris: Heroic Police Officer Intervenes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24, and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Nunez said. A verified video shows the assailant wielding knives and attacking a young woman, before being subdued by bystanders. Authorities highlighted the courageous intervention of an off-duty police officer who detained the man.

Although the motive of the attack remains unknown, the French national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is considering an investigation. The suspect, whose declarations were incoherent during the arrest, claimed divine command for his actions. His identity is still unverified.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026