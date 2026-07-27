Knife Attack Shakes Paris: Heroic Police Officer Intervenes

French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told reporters.

The man attacked the three women, who were aged 19, 24, and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding two of them, Nunez said. A verified video shows the assailant wielding knives and attacking a young woman, before being subdued by bystanders. Authorities highlighted the courageous intervention of an off-duty police officer who detained the man.

Although the motive of the attack remains unknown, the French national anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is considering an investigation. The suspect, whose declarations were incoherent during the arrest, claimed divine command for his actions. His identity is still unverified.