Wildfire Woes: Europe's Aerial Emergency Services Strain Under Lengthening Seasons
Avincis, Europe's largest aerial emergency services firm, warns that the continent is unprepared for longer, more intense wildfire seasons. With increased demand for firefighting aircraft and experienced pilots, Europe faces shortages complicated by bureaucratic hurdles. CEO John Boag emphasizes the need for year-round resources to combat this evolving crisis.
- Country:
- Europe
Avincis, the leading aerial emergency services provider in Europe, has raised a red flag over the continent's readiness for lengthening wildfire seasons. According to the company's chief executive, John Boag, their firefighting aircraft are now operational almost all year round.
With European wildfire seasons extending, bureaucratic challenges have worsened shortages of aircraft and seasoned pilots. Boag, who began his career as a helicopter pilot in Australia's outback, highlighted how these difficulties are pressing as France and Spain grapple with unprecedented wildfires.
The strain on Europe's firefighting capacity is partly due to the reduced opportunity for moving resources between hemispheres. Moreover, existing regulations complicate the hiring process for pilots, further intensifying the issue. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has yet to comment on these bureaucratic restrictions.
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