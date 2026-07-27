Europe Unprepared for Escalating Wildfire Threats

Avincis, Europe's largest aerial emergency service, warns that Europe is ill-equipped for expanding wildfire seasons. CEO John Boag underscores the critical need for more firefighting aircraft and experienced pilots, as extended seasons and regulations hinder resource movement and recruitment efforts across the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 21:21 IST
Europe Unprepared for Escalating Wildfire Threats
  • Country:
  • Europe

Europe's leading aerial emergency service, Avincis, has raised alarms about the region's preparedness for intensified and prolonged wildfire seasons. The company's CEO, John Boag, highlighted in a Reuters interview that their firefighting aircraft are in demand almost year-round, spotlighting shortages of both aircraft and pilots.

The longstanding expert, who began his career with cattle herding in Australia, noted that Europe's narrow capacity to mobilize resources exacerbates the crisis. Extended fire seasons and cumbersome regulations limit the ability to shift aircraft and pilots between hemispheres efficiently.

Amid these challenges, Avincis utilizes its 180 helicopters and 40 fixed-wing planes to combat fires, especially in Spain and Portugal. However, the European Union's aviation regulations and delayed aircraft production exacerbate the shortages of crucial firefighting resources.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

Trained but Still Locked Out: The Reality Facing South Africa’s TVET Youth

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026