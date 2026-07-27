Europe Unprepared for Escalating Wildfire Threats

Europe's leading aerial emergency service, Avincis, has raised alarms about the region's preparedness for intensified and prolonged wildfire seasons. The company's CEO, John Boag, highlighted in a Reuters interview that their firefighting aircraft are in demand almost year-round, spotlighting shortages of both aircraft and pilots.

The longstanding expert, who began his career with cattle herding in Australia, noted that Europe's narrow capacity to mobilize resources exacerbates the crisis. Extended fire seasons and cumbersome regulations limit the ability to shift aircraft and pilots between hemispheres efficiently.

Amid these challenges, Avincis utilizes its 180 helicopters and 40 fixed-wing planes to combat fires, especially in Spain and Portugal. However, the European Union's aviation regulations and delayed aircraft production exacerbate the shortages of crucial firefighting resources.