Trump's Controversial Mail-In Voting Order Faces Legal Challenge

The administration of President Donald Trump has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking approval for a contentious executive order that aims to tighten mail-in voting rules across the nation. This move comes as the November midterm elections loom, with control of Congress hanging in the balance.

The Justice Department filed the request after U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled in June that Trump overstepped his authority with the March directive. According to Talwani, under the U.S. Constitution, states are responsible for determining voter eligibility. This development marks another chapter in Trump's broader push to reform U.S. elections—actions fueled by unfounded claims of voter fraud, following his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden.

The executive order, if enforced, requires the Department of Homeland Security to produce a list of eligible U.S. voters in each state and mandates the U.S. Postal Service to deliver ballots solely to voters on the state's approved list. Democratic states, fearing election disruptions and high compliance costs, have sued to block the directive. The legal battle now awaits further developments, as the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied the administration's attempt to suspend Talwani's ruling. Meanwhile, a Supreme Court decision in June declined to consider a Republican-led challenge regarding mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.