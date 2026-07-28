Guterres Revives Cyprus Peace Effort Amid Division

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attempts to resume peace talks between Cyprus' Greek and Turkish communities. His visit marks potential readiness for negotiation but highlights deep divisions over foundational rules. Past failures have strained relations between Greece, Turkey, and the EU. Upcoming joint talks seek to bridge differing positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 15:05 IST
Guterres Revives Cyprus Peace Effort Amid Division
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U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has initiated renewed efforts to resume peace negotiations between Cyprus' Greek and Turkish factions, coming nearly a decade after talks last faltered. On his first visit as U.N. chief, Guterres attempts to guide both sides back to the negotiating table amid emerging signs of willingness, although foundational differences remain a major obstacle.

In preliminary meetings, Guterres held discussions with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman. The trio plans to engage in joint discussions in the U.N.-controlled buffer zone dividing the island. While Cypriot media speculated about a potential U.N. plan to break the impasse, officials have denied its completion.

Guterres has emphasized his dedication to resolving the Cyprus issue, urging both communities to take the initiative. Christodoulides insists on resuming talks from 2017's stance under a bizonal framework, as Erhurman desires a clear agreement on equal political footing before any negotiations. The historical rift intensifies, with Turkey pushing for a two-state resolution rejected by Greece and the Greek Cypriot leadership.

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