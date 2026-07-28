Oman's Strategic Plan to Ease Hormuz Tensions

Oman has proposed a Gulf-backed plan to manage the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting voluntary fees for its use to ease U.S.-Iran tensions impacting global trade. The plan aims for cooperation, not sole control by Iran, drawing parallels with the voluntary payment systems in place for other strategic waterways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 17:35 IST
Oman's Strategic Plan to Ease Hormuz Tensions
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Oman has introduced a strategic plan supported by Gulf states to better manage the Strait of Hormuz, proposing the collection of voluntary transit fees to ease trade disruptions. This initiative comes as a response to ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, which have impacted global trade routes significantly.

The proposed system would function similarly to the voluntary payment models seen in the Strait of Malacca, where ships contribute voluntarily to fund essential navigation and environmental protection services. The idea is to minimize conflict by involving regional cooperation between Iran and Oman, without granting exclusive control to Iran.

While discussions continue, President Donald Trump remains cautiously optimistic, warning of resumed strikes if negotiations falter. Washington aims to restore pre-conflict conditions, allowing free passage without fees, as Iran expresses interest in regional management involving fee structures. The resolution of U.S.-Iran disputes over these frameworks is crucial to global energy markets.

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