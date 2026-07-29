South Africa Launches AI Chatbot to Help Public Servants Access Information

South Africa is taking another step in its digital transformation journey with the launch of the Batho Pele AI Chatbot, a new tool designed to help public servants quickly access government policies, legislation, circulars and other essential information needed for their daily work.

Public Service and Administration Minister Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi will officially launch the chatbot on Friday as part of efforts to modernise public service delivery through digital technology.

Faster access to government information

Developed through a public-private partnership between the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), Meta and Juicetel, the chatbot is expected to simplify how public servants find official information.

Instead of manually searching through multiple documents and websites, users will be able to receive instant responses to queries on public service policies, regulations and departmental circulars, helping them complete administrative tasks more efficiently.

Multilingual support for public servants

The chatbot's key feature is its ability to understand and respond in nine of South Africa's official languages, making government information more accessible to a wider range of public servants.

The DPSA said the tool has been designed to support employees working in Corporate Services and management positions, where keeping up with policy updates and administrative guidance is an important part of daily responsibilities.

Supporting digital transformation

According to the department, the Batho Pele AI Chatbot represents another milestone in the government's broader programme to modernise public administration through innovative technology.

By reducing the time officials spend searching for documents and policy updates, the chatbot is expected to improve productivity while enabling quicker access to accurate and up-to-date information.

The initiative also demonstrates how partnerships between government and the private sector can be used to introduce practical digital solutions that strengthen public service delivery.